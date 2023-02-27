M’sia to develop portal to facilitate hiring of foreign workers

SEPANG: Malaysia plans to develop a supply and demand portal to facilitate the hiring of foreign workers from source countries, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that through the portal, everyone will know the total number of workers needed in terms of demand and supply for strategic sectors like construction and manufacturing, for example.

“A two-way interaction through the portal is one of the digital technologies that need to be utilised to hold discussions, other than face-to-face,” he told reporters after observing the autogate facilities for foreign visitors at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), here, today.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) are also ready to use blockchain technology, which is said to be more transparent, especially in the management of foreign workers as recommended by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“The KDN and KSM are ready to use all types of digital technologies and information, including the blockchain system, to facilitate such matters (management of foreign workers),” he said.

He also did not discount the possibility of using blockchain technology for services related to KDN’s duties. - Bernama