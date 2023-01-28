M’sia to distribute one million Quran copies in response to burning of holy book: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will immediately issue one million copies of the Quran to be distributed around the world as a response to the burning of the holy book in Sweden, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said Malaysia condemns in the strongest terms the recent act of extremist right-wing Swedish-Danish politician, Rasmus Paludan, and added that the move by Yayasan Restu to distribute copies of the Quran globally would be the most beneficial way to respond to the impudent and brazen act committed against the holy book.

“I agree that the most beneficial way to respond to this insane and impudent act (burning the Quran) is to continue the efforts that have been started and to have the resolve to print and distribute one million copies of the Qurans around the world in the shortest time possible.

“(It will be) followed up with several programmes towards the appreciation and understanding of the Quran with a clear message,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Restu Global Quranic Arts Festival here today.

Yayasan Restu is well known for the production of Quran manuscripts and Quran-related publications with exclusive designs.

Anwar said other Muslim nations will also be consulted in the effort to distribute copies of the Quran globally.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), was permitted to burn the Quran on Jan 21 outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, angering Muslims worldwide.

Earlier, Anwar spent about 30 minutes visiting the world’s second-largest Quran printing factory, located in Nasyrul Quran here.

He also presented a RM2 million contribution by the government to Nasyrul Quran. - Bernama