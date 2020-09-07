M’sia to monitor PCA implementation, risk of infection periodically - MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will monitor the implementation of the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) scheme for cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore, as well as re-evaluate its implementation and the risk of infection from time to time.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said all individuals travelling under the PCA scheme must meet the prescribed requirements and comply with public health prevention measures in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. These requirements have been agreed upon by both countries, including the need to undergo relevant detection tests.

In a statement to further explain the PCA, the minister said the implementation of the scheme since last Aug 17 only involved cross-border movement through the Johor-Singapore International Entry Point (PMA).

“Under this scheme, those who have stayed for at least three consecutive months in the country where the individual works, can return to the country of origin for the purpose of a short leave. The leave period is around two to four weeks and is subject to agreement and resolution between the employee and employer.

“After the expiration of the short leave period, the individual will re-enter the country where they can work for the next three months,“ he said.

Dr Adham said under the scheme, individuals will be given exemption from undergoing the 14-day mandatory quarantine at the quarantine centres on condition that the Real-Time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction Covid-19 (PCRCovid-19) test, conducted within 24 hours of arriving in Malaysia. is negative.

However, he said, while waiting for the test results, individuals living in Johor can undergo home quarantine while those living outside of Johor would be sent to quarantine stations allocated by the Malaysian government.

“For individuals stationed at quarantine stations, they have to bear all quarantine costs based on the agreed costs.

“Malaysians or permanent residents of Malaysia, intending to return to Malaysia on short leave, must show the PCA pass issued by the Singapore immigration and customs authorities upon entering Malaysia,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said for Singaporeans or Singaporean permanent residents who re-entered Malaysia after undergoing a short leave in their home country under the scheme, it was necessary to submit proof of owning a “My Travel Pass’’, issued by the Malaysian Immigration Department.

For individuals working in Johor, they will need to undergo either home quarantine or quarantine at accommodation provided by their employer for seven days, while those working outside of Johor will be housed at quarantine stations allocated by the Malaysian government.

“These individuals will observe the Surveillance and Observation Order by virtue of Section 15 (1) of the Disease Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and they will wear a surveillance wristband for the duration of that period.

“The quarantine period for individuals under this category is based on the agreement reached between Malaysia and Singapore, specifically under the PCA scheme.”

Dr Adham said for individuals stationed at quarantine stations, they had to fully bear the cost of quarantine based on agreed costs.

“The individual will then be released from undergoing quarantine if the PCRCovid-19 test conducted on them on the fifth day is found to be negative and after completing the set seven-day quarantine period,“ he said.

PCA facilities have been discussed and agreed upon between Malaysia and Singapore on the basic principle of reciprocity, enabling Singaporeans and Malaysians who hold long-term social visit passes for business and work purposes, to carry out cross-border travel between the two countries, he added.-Bernama