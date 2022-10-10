M’sia to resume exporting chickens to Singapore tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is set to lift its ban on chicken exports to Singapore tomorrow, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) told the broadcaster that Malaysia will lift its temporary export ban on live broiler chickens from October 11.

Malaysia suspended its deal of supplying 3.6 million chickens a month to Singapore on June 1, as it grappled with problems over domestic demand.

The country partially lifted its ban in mid-June to allow poultry importers in Singapore to resume bringing in live kampung and black chickens.