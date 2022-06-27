M’sia to share Keluarga M’sia concept at Asian Ulama conference

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will share the concept of ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Keluarga Sejahtera’ at the 2022 Southeast Asian Ulama Conference scheduled for Thursday in Subang Jaya, Selangor, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

“Malaysia will explain on fostering harmony (in a plural society) by adhering to Islam itself because Islam teaches us to respect others and we hope others can also respect Islam,“ he said.

Speaking at a press conference after attending the bi-monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) here today, Idris said the Muslim World League (MWL) chose Malaysia as the host of the conference because the country had succeeded in highlighting Islam as a harmonious, safe and prosperous religion in a multi-racial and multi-religious society.

The one-day conference, which will gather representatives from 20 countries in the Asian region, will share on the concept of unity, justice and harmony between Muslim leaders and the community as well as bring the message of unity of the ummah.

Idris said it would also be attended by MWL secretary-general Sheikh Dr Mohammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa.

At today’s ceremony, Idris witnessed the handing over of the MS ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 Accreditation Certificate to Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff from Department of Standards Malaysia director-general Shaharul Sadri Alwi.

Idris in his speech said the recognition would further boost Jakim as the world’s leading halal certification body.

He also launched the 2022 Tabung Haji (TH) Mobility Programme, which saw TH donating 40 units of dual-purpose vans worth RM5.4 million to mosques, suraus, tahfiz centres and welfare homes. — Bernama