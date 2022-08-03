M’sia urges all concerned parties to tread carefully in addressing tension in Taiwan Strait

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is monitoring closely the developments in Taiwan Strait after tensions erupted between China and the United States (US) following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifuddin said Malaysia also urged all concerned parties to address the situation very carefully and in the best manner possible.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 55th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (55th AMM) and Related Meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday, Saifuddin underscored that peace, stability and prosperity of the region must be maintained.

“So without going further, I would just reiterate the fact that we want everyone concerned to look at the situation and address it in the best way,” he said.

He noted that few Asean member states also proposed that the grouping’s foreign ministers make a statement in regard to US-China tensions.

Saifuddin said Malaysia holds on to the One-China policy and wanted to see peace and stability of the region maintained.

“We put a lot of value to both the US and China when it comes to trade and technology in the region. So we want to be friends with both China and the US,” he said.

The recording of his statement was made available to the media by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

Tensions between China and the United States heightened after Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, with China announcing military exercises using warships and aircraft for four days in waters near Taiwan as officials in Washington and Beijing exchanged acrimonious words over the visit.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday described the visit as a violation of the One-China principle and his country’s sovereignty.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking American politician to visit the the island in 25 years. China sees the self-governed island as part of its territory under the One-China policy. - Bernama