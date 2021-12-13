M’sia views anti-palm oil campaigns as damaging trade relations

PUTRAJAYA: As a country committed to enhancing trade liberalisation through a multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Malaysia viewed anti-palm oil campaigns and resolutions as damaging to trade relations and contradictory to the principles of free trade.

Speaking at the Asean-G7 meeting held in conjunction with the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meetings on Sunday, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) emphasised that Malaysia has maintained 55.3 per cent of its land area under forest cover, which exceeds Malaysia’s commitment at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit.

During the meeting that was held in hybrid form, Saifuddin also encouraged cooperation on climate change between Asean and the G7 to support the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement, in accordance with the principles of equity, and “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.”

Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement regarding the meeting, here on Monday, the Asean-G7 meeting was the first engagement between Asean and the G7, which comprised of the United Kingdom (current Chair of G7), Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Various issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting including trade and investment, digital technology, cyber security, sustainable infrastructure development, public health and regional security.

Asean also welcomed the G7’s expression of support for Asean Centrality and the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), the statement said.

The meeting noted that all G7 members were now Asean’s Dialogue or Development Partners, following the acceptance of the UK as Dialogue Partner earlier this year.

Apart from Asean-G7 meeting, Wisma Putra said Saifuddin also participated in thematic sessions on “IndoPacific: Infrastructure, Technology and Shared Security” and “Vaccines and Global Health Security” where he reiterated Malaysia’s position on the situation in Myanmar.

He also expressed appreciation for the support of the G7 members for Asean’s efforts with regard to the Asean Leaders’ Five-Point Consensus.

Saifuddin also called for cooperation in capacity building to prevent, combat and counter criminal activities at sea.

“The Foreign Minister also reiterated Malaysia’s position on South China Sea and stressed the importance of maintaining the South China Sea as a sea of trade, commerce and prosperity,” he said.

Saifuddin also called for Asean-G7 cooperation on digital economy as the main driver for a resilient and sustainable post-pandemic recovery and highlighted the need to focus on infrastructure and technology, talent, content and cost.

On the thematic session on vaccines, Malaysia welcomed the G7’s commitment to speed up vaccine supply particularly for the poorer countries through COVAX.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia also welcomed further innovation to develop more effective vaccines against Covid-19 and future health threats as well as ensuring that vaccines would be distributed fairly and equitably to all, including through dose sharing, strengthening and opening supply chains, and expanding vaccine manufacturing capacity.

