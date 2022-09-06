M’sian bags third place at international oratory contest

PETALING JAYA: Being raised by a strict mother and a gentle father proved to be a winning formula for Mas Mahathir Mohamad, who won third place at the World Championship of Public Speaking held in Tennessee, US.

Mas Mahathir, 29, who competed in the world’s biggest speech contest, was one of the top eight finalists, beating more than 30,000 contestants from over 100 countries.

A panel of 14 judges evaluated each finalist based on their speech content, voice flexibility and gestures, among other things.

In Mas Mahathir’s winning speech entitled “Two Gifts”, he regaled his audience and the judges on the different ways he was raised by his parents. While his mother was strict and firm, his father was gentle and kind.

“This topic resonated with me because I grew up with a tough mother,” he told theSun at his office in Bukit Jalil.

“Initially, I thought she was tough because it was her nature. I crafted this message but (one day) I saw her crying, and after I took the time to understand her story, it dawned on me why she was tough. She had a tough mother, and she only knew how to show love the way she received love.

“I believe that if we listen and understand peoples’ hearts, we can make the world a better place. I used my parents to anchor that message,” he explained.

Being the second of three siblings, Mas Mahathir started learning the ropes behind conveying a message when he was just five years old.

“It was not by choice. I was encouraged by my parents to attend Toastmasters. They have been members of Toastmasters for almost 40 years.

“Although initially I hated the experience, my parents did not give up but kept pushing me to do more. Speaking in front of people made me nervous. I did not like the experience. But slowly, it became a passion, and as I began doing it, public speaking became fun.”

He also had to overcome his lack of self-confidence.

“I was not able to communicate with people. Even ordering McDonald’s over the phone was a frightening experience.”

Mas Mahathir said a lot of effort was put in to prepare for the recent competition, including revising the speech 140 times.

“I had previously competed at the international level five times.

“This is my sixth year. I had been practising intensively, which included crafting, rewriting and practising the speech for a few hours a day, recording myself and watching it. I would try it out at different (Toastmasters’) clubs to get feedback too.”

He also developed a ritual, which included becoming familiar with the audience before a competition, “anchoring” himself by listening to music and taking deep breaths before stepping onto the stage.

On the quality of Malaysia’s public speaking scene, he said there are still a lot of areas for improvement, which included intonation and the way a message is conveyed to create an impact on the audience.

“The current school system has a specific way of public speaking. It is the way they want it delivered.”

Interestingly, he has made a living by becoming a public speaking coach and has an academy, co-founded with his fiancee Dr Jolynn Ch’ng.

His students include adults looking at career advancement – a skill to boost their current jobs.

“(Be it) entrepreneurs or doctors, they each have different needs. But all are linked to their careers. Their lack of public speaking skills does not surprise me. Instead, it inspires me as they are willing to grow regardless of the position they hold.

“Learning an additional skill is always beneficial,” he added.