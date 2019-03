PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian has been arrested for trying to smuggle a human embryo in a nitrogen-packed canister into Mumbai on Friday.

Indian authorities said the man had the container hidden in his suitcase when he was stopped at Mumbai’s airport.

They believe the arrest had exposed a racket involved in the smuggling of frozen embryos into India by an infertility clinic in Mumbai.

The arrested man was said to have made 10 such trips to the clinic in the last 18 months.

The clinic has denied any allegations it is involved in smuggling.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has expanded its probe into the alleged smuggling to include a few other clinics that provide in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) facilities in the city.

“The DRI is also probing a few other clinics in the city that may have used illegally imported human embryos for IVF,” the Indian Express quoted a source said.