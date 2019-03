PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian has been arrested for trying to smuggle a human embryo in a nitrogen-packed canister into Mumbai on Friday.

Indian authorities said the man had the container hidden in his suitcase when he was stopped at the airport.

They believe the arrest had exposed a racket involved in the smuggling of frozen embryos into India by an infertility clinic in Mumbai. The arrested man was said to have made 10 such trips to the clinic in the last 18 months.

Rebecca Gonsalves, representing the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the agency investigating the alleged smuggling operation, told Mumbai’s High Court on Monday that several text messages were found on the man’s phone suggesting the clinic was the intended place of delivery, according to The Times of India.

However, Dr Coral Gandhi, an embryologist who runs the clinic, denied the allegation.

Her lawyer, Sujoy Kantwalla, said she “does not import embryos as part of her business”, the Indian Express reported, and he blamed “a conspiracy hatched by persons which may include competitors”.

DRI has expanded its probe into the alleged smuggling to include a few other clinics that provide in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) facilities in the city.

“The DRI is also probing a few other clinics in the city that may have used illegally imported human embryos for IVF,” the Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

It is illegal to import embryos into India without a certificate from the Indian Council of Medical Research.