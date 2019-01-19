M’sian declared brain-dead in racist attack

PETALING JAYA: A 60-year old Malaysian restaurant owner in New York was apparently left brain dead during a senseless attack blamed on racialism.

Ng Thang Kheong, who was believed to be from Johor was viciously attacked together with his two other staffers, who had rushed to his aid during a shuffle.

Reports originating from the New York tabloid - The New York Post indicated that Ng was attacked by an Estonian immigrant, who had disliked the way that the restaurant were treating Chinese female workers.

He was also said to be influenced by a television account of how Chinese women were allegedly mistreated.

The immigrant, who worked as a construction worker had apparently went amok on Tuesday.

The suspect then stormed into the seafood restaurant at the Emmons Avenue in Brooklyn, one of the five boroughs of New York City around 5:15pm on Tuesday.

He used a hammer and begun assaulting the workers including Ng on their heads.

The victims were a chef Fufai Pun, who was pronounced dead, a manager Tsz Mat Pun who was now listed in a critical condition and Ng, who suffered major head trauma, which led to his brain dead status.

The suspect had apparently avoided attacking the Hispanic workers, and went after their Asian colleagues instead.

Ng is now on a life support machine at the NYU Langone Medical Centre there.

The suspect fled to a nearby car park before he was cornered by the police where he calmly surrendered.

It was reported that the authorities were trying to contact Ng’s family in Malaysia with his last known address listed at Johor.

Ng was believed to have moved to US decades ago.

Attempts to reach Wisma Putra for more information was unsuccessful, while an email has been sent to the Malaysian Consulate - General Office in New York on this matter.