M’sian Family youth, family device packages exceed initial target

TUMPAT: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) has recorded a total of 103,528 users who have subscribed to the Malaysian Family youth and family device packages to date.

KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said it exceeded the initial target of at least 100,000 users for the two packages providing mobile internet facilities.

He added that the ministry expected the number of subscribers to reach up to 130,000 by December.

“The Malaysian Family Device Package has recorded a total of 31,176 users, while the Malaysian Family Youth Package with a package costing RM30 for three months (of data usage), has been subscribed by 72,352 users.

“We would like to especially congratulate the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and all telcos who have cooperated well and ensured that we could achieve this target,“ he said.

He was speaking to Bernama and RTM after visiting the Kampung Terbak Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) here today, accompanied by MCMC chief regulatory officer Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin and Kampung Terbak PEDi manager Suhaida Suriman.

Meanwhile, in another development, Mohammad said a total of 493 denials and explanations on fake news had been released by the MCMC’s Quick Response Team (QRT).

“We have seen that since the team was formed, the percentage of fake news has decreased greatly, and public awareness is increasing. We would also like to advise the public to be careful and to check before sharing any information.

“If there is any news where the authenticity is questionable, the public may check or channel the information to the QRT at 03-8911 5103, or visit WWW.SEBENARNYA.MY,“ he said. — Bernama