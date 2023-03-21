M’sian Hajj pilgrims must undergo compulsory health check-up

KUALA LUMPUR: Prospective Malaysian pilgrims for the 1444H/2023 Hajj season are required to undergo health checks at recognised clinics to ensure their health is at an optimal level.

Tabung Haji (TH) and the Health Ministry (MoH), in a joint statement, said the ruling is a precautionary measure to ensure that all prospective Malaysian pilgrims are in good physical and mental health to perform the Hajj.

The statement added that the body mass index (BMI) of pilgrims must not be over 40, conditions of those with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes should be stable, no serious illnesses such as cancer, chronic lung diseases and so on.

Meanwhile, TH Hajj executive director Datuk Sri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman was quoted as saying that the strict health screening during the last Hajj season was effective as the percentage of pilgrims who sought outpatient treatment and were admitted to wards was very low compared to previous years.

“The Hajj offer letter will be issued from March 22 (tomorrow) and all prospective Malaysian pilgrims can check and reply to the Hajj offer via www.thijari.com.my or upload the THiJARI application for that purpose,” he said in the statement.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said for the MoH, the health check-up is an important activity, in collaboration with TH, for all those who will be performing the obligatory pilgrimage to the holy land every year.

He said performing the Hajj requires physical and mental strength which means health aspects should be prioritised by all prospective Hajj pilgrims right from when they are in the country itself.

“Health checks are a positive step so that all Malaysian pilgrims have a good level of health because the pilgrimage involves millions of pilgrims from all over the world,” he said in the same statement.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised pilgrims to always take care of personal hygiene, wear a face mask when in crowded places, avoid contact with individuals with symptoms and undergo a Covid-19 RTK-Ag self-test if they find themselves having symptoms.

Those who require more information about TH services can visit www.tabunghaji.gov.my or contact the Tabung Haji Contact Centre (THCC) at 03-62071919. - Bernama