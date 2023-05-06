M’sian Lifestyle Medicine doctor presents initiative for Type 2 diabetes remission at C20 summit

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian Lifestyle Medicine doctor had the privilege of showcasing his pioneering initiative on the effectiveness of lifestyle intervention for Type 2 diabetes remission during the recently concluded Civil 20 (C20) Integrative Holistic Health Summit held in India.

Dr Sivaneswaran Poobalasingam, Founder and President of the Malaysian Society of Lifestyle Medicine (MSLM), made his presentation titled “Lifestyle Medicine For Remission of Type 2 Diabetes” specifically catered for the Malaysian population at the prestigious event which took place from April 7-9 in Faridabad, India.

The medical doctor in his presentation highlighted the potential of therapeutic lifestyle interventions, particularly focusing on a plant-based diet, in not only preventing and managing Type 2 Diabetes but also reversing it.

“Historically, diabetes treatment has emphasised blood glucose regulation and complication prevention, but numerous studies have consistently demonstrated the effectiveness of intensive lifestyle interventions,“ he said in a statement to Bernama.

As part of the C20 Integrative Holistic Health Working Group, MSLM actively participated in addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and contributed to the formulation of policy recommendations.

C20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) around the world to voice the people’s aspirations to the world leaders in G20. Under the Indian Presidency of the G20 this year, the Civil 20 is committed to advocate evidence- based policy recommendations with focus on education, health, environment, technology and volunteering.

Dr Sivaneswaran’s expertise in lifestyle medicine led to his appointment as the Lifestyle Medicine Expert Consultant for the “Lifestyle Medicine For Remission of Diabetes Project,“ a collaborative effort between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health in Malaysia (MOH).

This project will be implemented for the first time at a public healthcare facility in Negeri Sembilan state, marking a significant milestone as it introduces a lifestyle intervention programme into the public healthcare system.

“While lifestyle interventions for diabetes remission have been successfully implemented in the private sector, this marks the first time such a programme has been introduced into the public healthcare system,“ Dr Sivaneswaran stated.

He further emphasised the potential for replication in other public primary care facilities, stating that this model has the capacity to play a crucial role in preventing, managing, and reversing Type 2 Diabetes, thereby curbing the diabetes epidemic in Malaysia.

Currently, the prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes in Malaysia stands at 18 per cent, with projections indicating an increase to 31 per cent by 2023, affecting the lives of 7 million Malaysians.

In addition, MSLM announced its upcoming events, the 3rd Malaysian Lifestyle Medicine Conference on Dec 6-7 and the Board Certification in Lifestyle Medicine examination by the International Board Of Lifestyle Medicine on Dec 8.

These events will further contribute to promoting and advancing lifestyle medicine practices in Malaysia. -Bernama