KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian plastics industry is supporting the government’s drive to ensure environmental protection is in sync with the country’s physical development.

This was stated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Taman Tugu World Earth Day celebrations recently.

Members of Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA) and Malaysia Plastic Recyclers Association (MPRA) are also supporting the Circular Economy model, where the redeployment and reuse of resources is a key organising principle.

In a joint statement, MPMA and MPRA said recycling played an important role in protecting the environment and for proper management and disposal of waste.

Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin recently introduced a new framework with 18 new criteria to ensure legitimate recycling industry adheres to environment-friendly practices.

“We take the stand that Malaysia has no place for other countries’ (dumping of) rubbish and we should not become the developed world’s dumping ground,” stressed MPMA and MPRA.

Local and international coverages of Earth Day have highlighted that developed countries such as the United States and Australia now realised they have been exporting household and municipal wastes to South East Asia - Malaysia, in particular.

The government has clamped down on the rampant smuggling of overseas household and municipal wastes into Malaysia, as well as illegal operators who process smuggled rubbish.

The Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry, headed by Yeo Bee Yin, has closed down over 150 of these illegal operations since last July. — Bernama