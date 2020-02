SIBU: Ivan Yeo, a geographical sciences student at the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan, who was one of 107 Malaysians and family members evacuated from the Chinese city on Feb 4, following the Covid-19 outbreak, returned to his hometown in Bintulu on Wednesday after a 14-day quarantine.

The second-year undergraduate told Bernama he was looking forward to some rest and there was a possibility of joining online classes.

He was quarantined, along with 87 other Malaysians and their 19 non-Malaysian family members, at the Bandar Enstek Academy Centre upon their arrival in Kuala Lumpur.

The youngster was given a clean bill of health after undergoing three medical tests which returned negative for the coronavirus.

Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei and the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak which was first detected in December last year. The Hubei Province Health Commission reported yesterday that there had been 62,442 infections and 2,144 deaths so far. — Bernama