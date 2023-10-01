M’sian Sudha Devi re-appointed as Chair of Commonwealth Foundation

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Sudha Devi KR Vasudevan has been re-appointed as Chair of the Commonwealth Foundation for another term of two years beginning Jan 1, 2023.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said her reappointment received the consensus support from all 56 member countries of the Commonwealth.

The former Malaysian High Commissioner to Australia was first elected to the position in 2020 through an election held in London and she became the first Asian to be elected as Chair of the foundation since its establishment in 1966.

“The re-appointment of Sudha Devi as the Chair of the Commonwealth Foundation is a reflection of Malaysia’s significant role and strong commitment in supporting the work of the Foundation, as well as the Commonwealth organisation, as a whole,“ the statement read.

Wisma Putra said as chair of the Commonwealth Foundation, Sudha Devi will preside over meetings of its Board of Governors; will represent the foundation at intergovernmental meetings and events; and serve as its ambassador in promoting the foundation’s vision and values.

The Commonwealth Foundation was established with the aim to support and strengthen people’s participation, especially through Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to build democratic societies.

Throughout the years, the Foundation has undertaken various programmes to support civic voices to influence public discourse on issues such as, among others, gender equality and community service.

It also offers grants to CSOs of Commonwealth member countries that intend to organise programmes to encourage people’s participation in upholding governance, democracy and human rights. - Bernama