PETALING JAYA: The terror attacks in New Zealand last Friday at the two mosques there, has claimed the life of a young Malaysian.

Wisma Putra and the family of Muhd Haziq Tarmizi were informed of his death by the New Zealand police about two hours ago.

The circumstances of his death remained unclear but it was likely that the 17 - year old teenager was shot by the deranged terrorist when he tried to flee the mosque.

Penang executive councillor Phee Boon Poh has just confirmed the tragic death.

Haziq has also become the first Malaysian to be killed by a terrorist overseas.