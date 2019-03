PETALING JAYA: The family of missing Malaysian Muhd Haziq Tarmizi continue to sweat on the whereabouts of the teenager, who remained missing six days after the gruesome terror attacks in Christchurch.

Haziq, aged 17, continues to be listed as missing by the authorities, as family, friends and Malaysian diplomats scurry to try to locate the youngster.

Haziq and his younger brother Haris was with their father Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, when an alleged terrorist stormed into two mosques at the third largest New Zealand city last Friday.

Haris was unhurt but mentally traumatized so he was hospitalised whereas Tarmizi suffered a few gunshot wounds, and needed to undergo surgeries.

The alleged murderer unleashed several rounds from his semi-automatic rifle at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques, killing 50 people and injuring another 50.

The New Zealand media have identified 46 out of the 50 victims, and they have posted photo-fits of them online as a mark of remembrance and tribute.

The youngest was a three-year old boy.

In another development, a member of the Australia & New Zealand Graduates Association of Malaysia described Christchurch as a relatively peaceful city.

Simon Wai Yeap Leong, who graduated from the Lincoln University in Christchurch, said that many Malaysians and Singaporeans had studied there in the 1990s.

New Zealanders were generally receptive and friendly to overseas students, and the city was calm in a sense that commercial activities tend to end by 7pm.

But on weekends, shopping malls and retailers tend to operate up to 10pm, he noted.

Wai said that the he was led to believe that the city was among the safest around until the peace was scattered by the terror attacks.