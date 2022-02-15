M’sian travelers can now enter Philippines with MySJ vax cert

PUTRAJAYA: Travellers from Malaysia are now allowed to enter the Philippines with proof of a complete vaccination certificate in MySejahtera.

According to the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement, this was following the agreement reached between the Malaysian and Philippine governments on Monday to mutually recognise the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Travellers from the Philippines are also allowed to enter Malaysia with proof of a complete vaccination certificate in VaxcertPH.”The entry of travellers is also subject to the current quarantine procedures set by the authorities of both countries,“ said the statement.

The agreement also allows the Malaysian Embassy in Manila to assist seven Malaysians stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last Sunday to enter the Philippines for official and business purposes.

Yesterday, media reported that all seven Malaysians were stranded at the airport after being informed by the Philippine authorities that the Malaysian digital vaccine certificate in the MySejahtera application was not acceptable proof of vaccination.

However, all of them were allowed to enter the republic yesterday as a result of the swift action of the Malaysian Embassy in Manila.

According to Wisma Putra, the Malaysian government in principle recognises travellers who have been inoculated with vaccines approved under the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or approved by the authorities of certain countries. However, the recognition of MySejahtera’s digital vaccination certificate is subject to the decision of other governments.

“Malaysia and the Philippines have also agreed to continue their cooperation towards verifying the authenticity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates of both countries via online with a safer and more secure system to facilitate the entry route of travellers who have been fully vaccinated,“ the statement said. - Bernama