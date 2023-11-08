M'sian volunteers in S'pore bring home about 1,500 postal votes for state elections

SINGAPORE: Malaysian volunteers under ‘VoteMalaysia’ initiative on Friday successfully brought back another 1,511 postal votes from Singapore for the six state elections.

1thirdmedia Movement, one of the movements teaming up with UNDI18, a Malaysian youth movement, managed to collect the postal votes from Malaysian voters working and residing in the republic since Aug 5.

The team had done the same during the Johor State Election and the 15th General Election (GE15).

A volunteer, Farrah Diyana Mohamad Ali said they applied the same strategy by setting up five collection zones to cover the central, eastern, western, northern, and southern areas of the republic.

“There are two waves of delivery to the sorting centre in Kuala Lumpur this time via land and air transportation,” said Farrah Diyana to Bernama.

“The first dispatch of 1,494 votes was conducted on 9 Aug Ogos and the remaining dispatched today through Malaysia Airlines sponsorship,” she said.

Meanwhile, Undi18’s Twitter noted, up to 10:30pm Aug 10, the number of postal votes it collected is 2,171, representing 27.2 percent of the 7,972 total number of overseas postal voters under Category B1 (Malaysians residing abroad).

The deadline for postal ballot papers to be received by the Returning Officer is before 5 pm on Aug 12, which is the polling day in the six states.

During GE15 in 2022, the VoteMalaysia initiative managed to bring home more than 35,000 postal vote envelopes from around the world, representing 73 percent of the total number of postal votes for the 1B category.

On Saturday, about 9.67 million electors will decide the future of the six states - Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu. -Bernama