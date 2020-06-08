M’sians employed in S’pore can commute for work soon

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians who are employed in Singapore will be allowed to travel to the republic to resume work soon, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stated today.

The Senior Minister (Defence) said the matter is currently being negotiated and finalised between the Foreign Ministry and its counterpart in Singapore, before a date is announced.

“We take note that there are so many Malaysians working in the republic. We also note that Singapore has resumed its economic activities and has asked our permission for their Malaysians workers to commute there daily.

“At our meeting today we agreed to allow our people to commute there for work,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya.

“And if Singapore requires our people to undergo Covid-19 health screening, then we are prepared to comply,” he added.

The announcement by Ismail comes as a huge boost to the 45,000 plus Malaysians who are employed in the island nation.

When the movement control order (MCO) was first imposed on March 18, many decided to stay in Singapore, with accommodation at the mercy of their employers. Those who returned home after the date were required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

On a separate matter, Ismail said since May 1, a total of 396 illegal immigrants and 108 tekong (boat skippers) have been arrested under Ops Benteng for attempting to enter the country illegally.

In addition, he said 11 individuals suspected of smuggling were nabbed and 13 boats were also seized.

“Our enforcement agencies have also succeeded in chasing away 140 illegals immigrants, six tekong and 12 boats who attempted to breach our borders.

“The government will take stern action against anybody attempting to cross our borders illegally, and our enforcement agencies will continue to guard the borders,” he added.