M’sians in Russia facing banking difficulties should contact embassy in Moscow

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian students in the Russian Federation facing difficulties with regard to banking and financial transactions or in need of consular assistance should contact the Malaysian Embassy in Moscow.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said this in view of the reported difficulties relating to banking and financial transactions from Malaysia to students’ bank accounts with certain banks in the Russian Federation following the disruption of Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) services.

It is reported that the disruption to the EFT services are due to the sanctions imposed on Russia in relation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Malaysian students still facing such EFT disruption or in need of consular assistance should contact the Embassy through its dedicated email kbm.moscow@yandex.ru and hotlines (+79067461333/ +79651222746/ +79035666101/ +79035048666).

“The Ministry also advises all Malaysians in the Russian Federation who have yet to register with the Embassy to do so at the earliest opportunity,” the statement read.

There are currently 861 Malaysians in Russia, comprising 784 students and 33 expatriates. The embassy itself has 44 home-based staff comprising diplomatic and technical staff and their dependents.

Meanwhile, on the 45-second video clip that allegedly posted by a group of Malaysian students still trapped in one locality in Ukraine, the ministry said inquiries and verification efforts undertaken thus far indicated the video does not belong to a group of Malaysians.

However, any Malaysian/s still remaining in Ukraine and require consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Warsaw, Poland through the Embassy’s email mwwarsaw@kln.gov.my and hotlines +48223759930/ +48226174413 and 24-hour line +48660627360.

“The Ministry will continue to monitor the latest developments and will be in close contact with registered Malaysians in that region to ensure the well-being of our people are well attended to,” the statement added.

Wisma Putra may also also be contacted for purpose of accessing consular assistance through email (bkrm@kln.gov.my, and dutyofficer@kln.gov.my) and/or telephone numbers (+603 8887 4530/ (+603 8887 4676) during office hours and (+603 8887 4570) after office hours. — Bernama