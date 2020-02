PETALING JAYA: Malaysians who are currently stranded in Wuhan, China, following the city-wide lockdown in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, are expected to return home tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said a total of 108 citizens and 24 non-citizens who are spouses and children registered with the Malaysian embassy would be brought back.

“However, only those who are declared healthy to board the plane after going through an exit screening set by the Chinese government at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport will be allowed home,” she said

Wan Azizah, who is also the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), said in total, eight individuals would be involved in the mission to Wuhan, including six government officers.

AirAsia, which will fly the Malaysians out, will also carry 12 crew members with them.

“The flight will also carry along aid such as face masks, gloves and food as had been agreed by the Chinese government,” she said.

Wan Azizah said she also visited the Air Disaster Center where the returning passengers and those involved in the mission would go through another round of health screening as soon as they arrive at KLIA.

“Those who show symptoms will be brought to the hospital immediately, while those who are cleared will board a bus to an observation centre where they will be kept for 14 days,” she said.

She was earlier today briefed by Nadma director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman at klia2 on the mission to Wuhan.

According to Wan Azizah, the total number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus here in the country remains at eight as of noon today, with test results for 18 patients under investigation still pending.

To date, over 300 people have succumbed to the deadly virus and more than 14,000 tested positive, with the Philippines recording the first death outside China.