M’sians must fully understand, appreciate PM’s address on strengthening unity

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians need to fully appreciate Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s National Day address which underscored the importance of unity in order to translate that practice in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani.

Most Cabinet members described the concept emphasised by the country’s number one leader about 'merdeka rakyat' (people’s independence) as crucial to producing a society that is independent in mind and soul so that they can contribute to the country’s development without being bound by outmoded thinking.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysians need to appreciate the true meaning of independence by freeing themselves from the shackles of stagnation and not let the struggle of previous leaders in freeing the country from the grip of colonialism go to waste.

“The independence achieved by the freedom fighters needs to be appreciated but it means nothing if only the country achieves independence if our souls are not moved and remain closed... that is the message from the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim).

“We must also be citizens who love the country and together build the country to become a peaceful nation for everyone,” he told reporters after the Prime Minister’s maiden National Day address at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, meanwhile, said the country now faced the challenge of forming an independent soul and mind in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani.

“We have an independent nation but how we can create independence for the soul and mind is what we need in forming a society that has a common vision and insight to develop our country together,” he said.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said the new idealism, which the Prime Minister has raised so that the people understand the meaning of unity and independence, will ensure Malaysia can compete at the international level and emerge as a developed and respected nation.

He said it is very important to understand the meaning of independence and unity because the main challenge and obstacle for the country now is the question of identity, which has caused Malaysians not to have the confidence to compete against one another and with the international community.

“That’s why I think it was apt what the Prime Minister said so that Malaysians understand that this is a question of unity. This is actually not just about politics, it’s about our own identity,” said the Pandan Member of Parliament.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu echoed the same sentiment and hoped that the PM address could instil the spirit of patriotism in all Malaysians.

He said the Prime Minister’s address, which stressed the importance of unity in defending the country’s independence to ensure Malaysia emerged as a great nation, could also inspire Malaysians to be united in building a prosperous and harmonious country.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, meanwhile, described the Prime Minister's address as a clear message that Malaysia is built from the unity of a plural society.

He said Malaysians must fully absorb the concept emphasised by Anwar about creating independence for the soul so that they do not get trapped in the silo of a certain belief as that is not independence of the mind.

“His address is very clear for national unity. We must build the country together regardless of race and ethnicity. Enough of politicking and hopefully all parties will help build the country,” he said.

Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming called on Malaysians to support Anwar’s call to rebuild the country so that it will rise as Harimau Malaya that shines brightly in the international arena.

“I believe that the people’s support is crucial towards helping us (the government) achieve continuous success as per the Prime Minister’s wish,” he said,

Meanwhile, Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Saraswathy Kandasami said Malaysians need to take the Prime Minister's address seriously as it contained a very deep and meaningful message.

“It gives new meaning this year by prioritising harmony, unity and progress as the main pillar of the country,” he said. -Bernama