M’sians rally on social media for help, authorities unprepared

PETALING JAYA: Frustrated Malaysians affected by the floods in Klang Valley have rallied on social media seeking aid to help their loved ones.

Some posts were really heart-rending, showing how badly the floods had hit them.

Besides asking for help to look after their aged parents left by themselves in their homes in flooded areas, there were also pleas to help stranded animals.

Shah Alam and Klang were among the worst-hit areas in the Klang Valley, with surging waters cutting off access to roads and expressways, leaving numerous people stranded in their vehicles.

The authorities seemed completely caught by surprise despite the many warnings of inclement weather.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has blasted authorities for a lack of urgency in their response to the floods that have taken hold of many states.

Muda’s Climate Change and Sustainability bureau head Afiqah Zulkifli said that even though floods were a regular occurrence, there appeared to be slow responses and absolutely no attempts to mitigate in between each flood.