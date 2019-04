KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians politicians should emulate their counterparts in Western democracies and unite for the people’s well-being after elections are over, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing) Senator P. Waytha Moorthy (pix).

“We must be united and stop arguing issues related to the nation’s education system,” he said in a press conference here today after officiating the National Education and Learning Summit 2019.

“In our country, at the grassroots level, people are united. But, at certain times, politicians would play up certain issues that touch on race and religion for their own political purposes.

“I think, as elections are over, people should unite. In Western democracies, after elections are over, politicians would lay down their ‘arms’ and work together for the nation. Unfortunately in Malaysia, we don’t see that. It’s the first time we’ve changed government and we don’t see that happening,“ he added.

He was replying to reporters’ inquiry on his statement made earlier in his speech at the National Education and Learning Summit 2019.

In his speech, Waytha Moorthy had expressed concern that the standard of education is being compromised by “certain quarters playing up and exaggerating racial and religious issues”.

“They pretend to champion the rights of others, when in reality their actions are motivated by their own selfish gains.

“History has shown time and again that if left unchecked, ultimately it is the people who will suffer.

“I urge fellow Malaysians not to be deceived and manipulated by these quarters,“ he said.

The summit is to discuss themes related to Malaysia’s education sector reform, and to focus on global citizenship education and education for sustainable development.

It brings together education experts, educationalists, policy makers and industry leaders to discuss these issues in an attempt to make Malaysian education world-class.