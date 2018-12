KUALA LUMPUR: It was a festive mood in the city as Klang Valley residents flooded the streets of Kuala Lumpur to take in the Christmas celebration and festive sales.

Traffic entering the heart of Malaysia’s capital was at a standstill since afternoon as local residents and foreigners crowded the shopping malls.

One of the most popular shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur, the Berjaya Times Square, was a sea of people who did not want to miss opportunity to welcome the festive season with the Magnificent Luminarie – Sculptures of Lights Christmas.

Jennifer Chu, 28, an entrepreneur, said the mall was flooded with people since 2pm.

“There’s a lot of shops offering discount on goods and clothing and I also bought a few for my friends celebrating the festival,“ she said.

When asked to comment on PAS Youth Chief Muhammad Khalik Abdul Hadi’s call to Muslims not to wish Christians a “Merry Christmas”, she said celebrating each other’s festivities is our Malaysian culture and said the PAS Youth chief’s statement could only divide Malaysians further.

“We are matured citizens Malaysia who live in a diversity of others cultures and religions. These such statements can make our nation apart. Let us live in harmony and enjoy the Malaysian culture” She added.

Engineer, Adam Salleh, 23, said as a citizen it is not wrong to wish those celebrating their festival.

“I got a few friends with other beliefs too. They’ve sent their wishes during Eid Adha in respecting my religion and festivals. Merry Christmas to my fellow Christians”. He said.

Businessmen, Luqman Adli, 37, said the statement made by the youth chief makes the party sounded irrelevant.

“It was never an issue in the past, this is the 21st century, please don’t say things like that, it makes the party sound irrelevant.

“Merry Christmas to all Malaysians, as we move towards the new year, let us learn to live better in harmony and not forgetting those who we lost this year” he said.

“We have witnessed the togetherness of Malaysians in the historical 14th General Election (GE14) to end Barisan National kleptocracy administrative reign.

“Malaysians have become more matured and realised in the sense of political issue in the country.

“May we live in this beautiful diversity of culture and beliefs in harmony and open our eyes what the country has provided.”