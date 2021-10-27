MA63 bill postponement not a major issue — Abang Jo

KUCHING: The postponement in tabling the bill to amend several provisions in the Federal Constitution to be in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will not give rise to major issues, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

Abang Johari said he was informed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, the postponement was made to allow the Attorney General (AG) to further explain the proposed amendments to Cabinet members.

“There is no problem, I was told by Wan Junaidi that there are some matters (that need clarification) such as Article 160 on the definition of federation. They just need clarification on certain point,” he said when met by reporters after attending an event, here, today.

On Oct 25, Wan Junaidi was reported as saying that the Cabinet has decided to set another date for the tabling of the bill.

He said the postponement was made as consensus could not be reached on the proposed amendments to some of the relevant articles in the Federal Constitution during an engagement session on Oct 24, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The bill was initially scheduled to be tabled in Dewan Rakyat yesterday followed by the second reading on Oct 28.

Wan Junaidi said the new date for the first reading of the bill would be determined after a briefing by the AG on the matter during the Cabinet meeting this Friday. — Bernama