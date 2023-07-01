MA63 committee focuses on improvement of health institutions in Sarawak

SIMUNJAN: The improvement of public health institutions in Sarawak is one of the top priorities of the technical committee on the implementation of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the effort was to ensure better health development for the state in line with the rights under MA63.

Among the things that need to be given immediate attention is the poor state of health facilities in the state, he said.

“We found that there are living quarters for health workers that need attention.

“(Apart from that) we will also look into the need for manpower, especially doctors in hospitals and health clinics, especially in rural areas,“ he said after visiting Simunjan Hospital here today. - Bernama