PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic will no doubt weigh heavy on the minds of Sarawakian voters when the state goes to the polls again this year.

However, it is the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), a long-standing issue pertaining to the rights of Sarawakians and their neighbours, the Sabahans, that could decide how well a party or coalition does.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said the incumbent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has been “making progress” on its demands within the ambit of MA63.

“The perception now is that GPS is working hard to resolve the matter,” he told theSun.

Sharing similar views is Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

“The view that progress has been made in the MA63 issue will benefit GPS,” he said.

MA63 has always been a touchy issue, and for the first half century since it was signed and sealed, it was a topic that no one was allowed to broach.

However, open discussions about the deal struck between Malaya and the territories of Sarawak and Sabah began to surface during the administration of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Among the 21 matters that eventually made it to the table were oil royalty, regulation on gas and electricity distribution and the authority of the two states on health issues.

Jeniri said the decision by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to set up a committee to discuss Sarawak’s demands has strengthened the belief that GPS has been working hard to solve the issue and that the people will benefit if the coalition is returned to power.

The current term of the Sarawak state assembly expires in June and elections must be held by August. All 82 seats are up for grabs.

Jeniri said Covid-19 will be a factor in determining voter turnout.

“People must feel safe enough to go to cast their votes.”

He said people are still concerned about the surge in Covid-19 infections after the Sabah election in September last year.

“The job of ensuring (compliance with) standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19 is not the job of just the Election Commission,” he said.

“Political parties and candidates are equally responsible.”

Jeniri expects GPS to face some tough fights in urban constituencies where DAP still holds sway.

“Even Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), which plans to challenge the coalition head-on, may pull off some surprises,” he added.

Awang Azman said a stumbling block GPS may face in the coming election is the lack of new blood.

“A number of ageing assemblymen are still on the candidates list despite the fact that they should have stepped aside.”

He cited Tebedu representative Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong as an example.

“He is already in his 70s and he has even said several times that he would be stepping down, but he has been selected to stand again.”

Awang Azman said voters now feel that younger representatives will have a better understanding of their needs.

“If GPS continues to go down this road, it will face some huge challenges. Parties like DAP and PKR are fielding young professionals who are seen to be more inclined towards the thinking of younger voters.”

He said another issue is the need to introduce an economic plan that will meet the demands of the younger generation.

“With unemployment growing, the state government needs to work with the private sector to create jobs.”

“Even graduates are unable to find jobs. Opportunities should not be made available only in the big towns such as Kuching, Bintulu and Miri,” he added.