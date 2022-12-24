MA63: PM to make announcement on Jan 4 - Fadillah

KUCHING: The government will announce several matters that have been agreed regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) on January 4, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would make the announcement after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Currently, he said the MA63 technical committee is examining and finalising a number of matters including the delegation of authority to agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

There are also some matters outside of MA63 that have been requested by Sabah and Sarawak to be considered by the federal government, he added.

“Apart from that, there are several matters related to MA63 that need to involve amendments to the Federal Constitution and will take time to be resolved.

“They need to be tabled and approved in the Parliament,“ he told reporters after distributing Christmas cookies here today.

On Dec 5, Anwar said that Fadillah, would focus on Sabah and Sarawak affairs, especially on matters related to MA63.

He will also play a role in ensuring that the economic gap between the people in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, will be reduced through various measures to be taken to address the issue. - Bernama