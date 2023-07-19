MA63: RM300m interim allocation to Sabah, Sarawak to be implemented soon - Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA: The RM300 million interim allocation each to Sabah and Sarawak will be implemented as soon as possible, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Action Council Technical Committee Meeting here today, Fadillah said the provision is in accordance with Article 112D of the Federal Constitution in relation to MA63.

Article 112D refers to the review of special grants to Sabah and Sarawak.

“With regards to the special grant provision to Sabah and Sarawak, after discussions it was agreed that the interim allocation of RM300 million for the two states be implemented as soon as possible.

“Now what is needed is in terms of administration and today it was agreed to gazette some methods of calculation. The RM300 million will be allocated as soon as the gazette on the matter is issued by the Ministry of Finance,“ he said.

He said a committee was also formed to ensure that the allocation formula is finalised within a year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when chairing the MA63 Implementation Action Council Meeting, said the Federal government has agreed to increase the special grant in accordance with Article 112D of the Federal Constitution to RM300 million

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the amount was only for the initial stage before a specific formula is announced and the provision of the grant was decided by previous leaders who saw the two states as lagging behind the peninsula during the formation of Malaysia.

He added that in the MA63, Article 112D mentioned about reasonable grants to be provided to Sarawak and Sabah starting with RM16 million and RM26 million, respectively, and should be reviewed once every five years but this did not happen. - Bernama