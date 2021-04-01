MA63: Sarawak’s claims will be assessed fairly — Muhyiddin (Updated)

KUCHING: The federal government will evaluate fairly all claims made by Sarawak, especially those involving the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

The prime minister also gave an assurance that Sarawak’s rights would continue to be protected based on the Federal Constitution.

He said this commitment was shown by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government through the establishment of the portfolio on Sabah and Sarawak Affairs as well as the Special Council on MA63.

“At the moment, the MA63 Special Council is studying various matters related to Sarawak rights, with certain progress having been achieved.

“The PN government is looking forward to improve federal-state relations, on a more solid footing based on mutual respect and understanding,” he said in his speech at a townhall session on Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Present at the event were Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and other top leaders of the state.

Muhyiddin said that for the past one year the PN government had shown that it was committed to driving socio-economic development in all states including Sarawak.

“For the First Rolling Plan 2021 of 12MP (12th Malaysia Plan), 781 development projects have been approved with a total allocation of RM4.5 billion specially for Sarawak to implement projects under various ministries and agencies.

“Among the major development projects being implemented in Sarawak are the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project, the Mukah Airport upgrading project, and Phase 1A Tanjung Manis Halal Hub Development project,” said Muhyiddin, who arrived here this morning for a two-day working visit to Sarawak.

Muhyiddin said the implementation of these projects would not only boost economic activities but also ensure the well-being of the people of Sarawak. — Bernama