MAA president Aishah dies in Jeddah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Datuk Aishah Ahmad Badjunaid died in Jeddah on the morning of Feb 2. She was 71.

In a statement today, MAA said she would be buried in Saudi Arabia today.

MAA described her passing as a great loss, saying Aishah was highly respected within the local automotive industry as well as by her foreign counterparts in ASEAN, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Malaysian government.

“Aishah was a legend and one of the leading automotive personalities who devoted the best years of her life contributing to the growth and development of the Malaysian automotive industry with her vision, dedication, and passion.

“On behalf of the council, members and staff of the MAA, we extend our most heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Datuk Aishah Ahmad’s family,” it said.

Aishah had helmed MAA since 1991 (when MAA was known as the Malaysian Motor Traders Association or MMTA) and spearheaded the growth of MAA into the leading automotive industry association in Malaysia.

Aishah had also been the chairman of the Automotive Federation Malaysia (AFM) since 1998.

MAA said Aishah also served as president of the ASEAN Automotive Federation (AAF) for three terms, 2000-2002, 2008-2010, and 2015-2017.

“During Datuk Aishah’s presidency in 2015-2017, the AAF successfully managed to recruit the Automotive Association of Myanmar (AAM) and Cambodia Automotive Industry Federation (CAIF) as members, thus bringing the complete 10 ASEAN member states industry associations into AAF,” it said.

Aishah had over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, making her one of the longest serving individuals involved in the industry.

She started her career in mid-1970s with Inchcape Group of Companies in Malaysia.

She then joined Ford Malaysia, Tractors Malaysia and finally retired in 2021 when she was with the Sime Darby Motors Division. - Bernama