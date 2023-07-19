Maal Hijrah: Hope for Muslims to be better ummah, with new mission and vision - Cabinet Ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the cabinet posted Maal Hijrah greetings on their respective social media platforms today, hoping, among others, that the new Islamic year, would give Muslims in the country the determination to be a better people and have a new vision and mission in life.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil hoped that the new Islamic calendar would drive Muslims to be more determined in becoming better persons.

“Salam Maal Hijrah, 1 Muharram 1445H. Hopefully, in this new year, we will all strengthen our resolve to be better people in terms of knowledge, practices and behaviour,“ he said.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also hoped that this Maal Hijrah would enhance the determination of Muslims to become better persons.

“Islam encourages us to be successful, knowledgeable, and prosperous. The advantages that we have must be used to do good for ourselves, family, the community and the country.

In the spirit of Maal Hijrah, we should all resolve to become better people with high morals and character,“ she said

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin urged the public to strengthen their faith and make positive changes in life, while Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu called on the Muslims to make changes that would bring greater good.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Mohd Azalina Othman Said hoped for the Muslims to have a new vision, a new mission, a new life and a “hijrah” (migration) for the better.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli hoped that the Maal Hijrah will encourage the people to always strive for good and strengthen their faith.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri reminded the Muslims to learn from the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his companions and the unity forged between the Muhajirin and the Ansar.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said that in conjunction with the 1445 Maal Hijrah, the people should strive to move forward to make new achievements and innovations that will bring blessings to Malaysia Madani.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing hope the Maal Hijrah 1445 will bring blessings, happiness and success to all Muslims.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Human Resource Minister V.Sivakumar, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali also conveyed their Maal Hijrah wishes to Muslims in the country. -Bernama