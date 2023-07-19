Maal Hijrah message calls for ummah to strengthen unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Strengthen unity and refrain from factionalism and selfishness merely due to political differences - that is the key message for the people in this year’s Maal Hijrah celebration.

In KEDAH, the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah urged the Muslim community not to raise issues which could threaten the unity of the ‘ummah’ (community) to avoid divisions among them.

The Sultan objected to the actions of a few irresponsible groups who used mosques as a platform for delivering political speeches and causing turmoil.

“Among the causes for such divisions, which is plaguing the society today, is the inability to control passions, being immature and the inability to respond appropriately to differences in opinion, so much so that they easily hurl insults and get into disputes.

“But if you look into it, sometimes they are just petty issues. So I hope that Muslims, especially in Kedah, will always maintain unity and harmony,“ His Royal Highness said at the Kedah state-level Maal Hijrah celebration here today.

Sultan Sallehuddin also said that Muslims can overcome any seeds of discord by returning to the basic teaching, which is adhering to the Quran.

In KUALA TERENGGANU, the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (pix), called on the people to avoid factionalism and selfishness due to political differences, which could cause divisions among the multi-racial community that lives in peace and harmony in the state.

“We are aware that Terengganu’s society is composed of multiple religions, races and cultures. With this unique diversity, I call on all people, both Muslims and non-Muslims, to respect each other.

“Selfish sentiments, factional stances and enmity due to party politics should not occur or continue to arise in this blessed land,“ said the Sultan at the Terengganu state-level Maal Hijrah celebration here.

Sultan Mizan also reminded the people not to raise sensitive issues that touched on matters of religion and race as it could lead to divisions.

The national-level Maal Hijrah 1445H/2023 celebration, themed “Perpaduan Teras Malaysia Madani”, was officiated by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. -Bernama