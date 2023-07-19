Maal Hijrah: Steer clear of envy, slander - Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today advised the people to avoid harbouring envy or committing slander.

His Majesty said the people should not be narrow-minded or have a negative mindset as such attitude and behaviour would not benefit the race and country.

“I want to call on all the people to be united in forming a society that is courteous, harmonious, trustworthy, honest and strong in order to achieve success,“ Al-Sultan Abdullah said at the national-level 1445H/2023 Maal Hijrah celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In conjunction with the Maal Hijrah celebration, His Majesty said the spirit of the event should be manifested in the form of unity and solidarity regardless of religious background, race and customs.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the spirt of the “hijrah” leading to the unity and solidarity of the Muhajirin and Ansar that happened 1,400 years ago should be used as the main guide in managing the country’s diversity.

In this regard, His Majesty advised the people to embrace the theme of this year’s national Maal Hjrah celebration, “Perpaduan Teras Malaysia MADANI” (Unity the Pillar of Malaysia MADANI).

“As such, I appreciate the government’s efforts in mobilising the Malaysia MADANI agenda towards the formation of a society that appreciates the values ​​of compassion, justice and tolerance.

“I also appreciate the implementation of the religious affairs transformation plan towards Malaysia MADANI as a proactive step to realise the agenda of developing and reforming the ummah,” said His Majesty.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said the spirit of the “hijrah” in inculcating trustworthiness and integrity should continue to flourish among Malaysians and called on the people to be grateful for the peace and prosperity they are enjoying in the country.

“Sow love and affection for the country like how Prophet Muhammad pbuh loved his birthplace,“ added His Majesty.

Also present at the event were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

About 6,000 guests, including from government and private agencies, attended the event. - Bernama