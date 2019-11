KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Basketball Association (Maba) president Datuk Lua Choon Hann has gone on voluntarily leave to allow the authorities to investigate the incident in which a wrongly designed Jalur Gemilang was displayed.

The decision was made following the incident in which the national flag with a star that only had five points on it was displayed during the opening ceremony of the Maba Under-15 Lum Mun Chak Cup on Nov 25. “Maba will continue to cooperate with the authorities on the investigation. Maba reiterates our stance that the incident was unintentional and an oversight on our part, and will take the necessary steps to improve procedures and skills of our personnel to avoid any unwanted incidents in the future,” the association said in a statement.

Maba has also terminated the contract of the company which handled the ‘live streaming’ during the event.

“Maba terminated the contract on the day of the incident. We have taken the necessary legal action based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” the statement read. — Bernama