KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3: The Malaysian Book Publishers Association (Mabopa) and Malaysian Booksellers Association (MBA) have urged all their members to increase their stock of school textbooks and workbooks on e-commerce platforms to address the problem of distribution nationwide.

The call was made after parents in Selangor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan had difficulty sourcing the textbooks and workbooks for their children as reported earlier this week.

Earlier, Mabopa and MBA joined hands with e-commerce platform Shopee to create a portal called ‘Kedai Buku Shopee’ in a bid to make it easier for parents to find and get school books.

Mabopa president Arief Hakim Sani Rahmat said that as publishers, they would always strive to publish high-quality textbooks and

ensure availability nationwide.

“At the same time, we contacted all our booksellers and distributors to discuss ways to facilitate the sale of textbooks through Shopee.

“Shopee was also very responsive and provided us with good support and infrastructure to resolve this national issue,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said that apart from providing the ‘Kedai Buku Shopee’ portal, it also gave additional support to the community with a 20 per cent Shopee Coin Cashback.

“Although this isn’t much, we hope our efforts will help to ease the burden faced by parents as well as to encourage learning as we believe that talent can be unearthed and developed through education,” he said.

The books are available at https://shopee.com.my/kedaibukushopee for Year One to Form Six and parents can use the voucher code “KEDAIBUKU10” to earn 20 per cent Coin Cashback with a value of up to RM10.- Bernama