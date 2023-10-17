Macabre mystery of two skeletons on a rooftop in Sitiawan

IPOH: Two skeletons believed to be remains of human, were found on the rooftop of a building next to a bank in Sitiawan yesterday morning.

Manjung district police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said police received a report from a woman about the discovery at 10.20 am yesterday.

“An inspection at the scene found two human skeletons but the gender and identity were unknown, as well as a Perak flag, several pieces of black sellotape, pieces of cloth with colourful patterns and tatters of a Perak flag,“ he said here last night.

He said also found at the location were pieces of a stained white shirt, a blue pillow case, two red plastic bags containing a human skull each and a knife with a black plastic tip.

He said the skeletal remains have been sent to the forensic unit of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for autopsy.

“The case has been classified under Section 302 of the penal code for murder. We are appealing to the public who have information about the incident to contact the Senior Investigating Officer of Criminal Investigation Division, Manjung District Police Headquarters, ASP Azalan Ab Karim at 019-3927837 to assist investigations,“ he said. - Bernama