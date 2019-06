KUALA LUMPUR: The Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau and Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) are organising a five-month mega international arts and culture event called Art Macao.

In a statement, MGTO said that from June 6, 41 large-scale events will be held at 48 locations until October “to form an arts festival of unprecedented scale and present a new brand of cultural tourism of Macao to the world”.

A highlight of the event is the Art Macao: International Art Exhibition with valuable artworks — like paintings, ceramics, sculptures and multimedia presentations – exploring the theme of “Diversity” and picked by hotels and integrated resorts featured at the Macao Museum of Art.

Not to be missed, too, is the concert season by the Macao Orchestra and the Macao Chinese Orchestra, International Youth Dance Festival, International Youth Music Festival, International Youth Drama Festival, Haojiang Moonlight Night Dance Drama Thangka and 2019! Outloud Street Art Festival.

For details and tickets (though admission to most activities of the first edition of Art Macao is free) visit www.artmacao.mo, the Instagram account “artmacao”, “IC Art” on Facebook and “ICmacao” on WeChat. — Bernama