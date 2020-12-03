Macau Scam : 12 individuals in remand under POCA

IPOH: The Sessions Court here today issued an order for twelve individuals to be held in remand under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 for alleged involvement in the Macau Scam syndicate involving losses amounting to RM11 million.

The 21-day remand order, which expires on Dec 23, was issued by judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

The suspects, who included four women, are all locals aged between 20 and 26.

They are among 22 individuals who were arrested during a police raid at a condominium in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, last Oct 30. — Bernama