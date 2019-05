KUANTAN: It took just 30 minutes for a Macau Scam syndicate to clean out RM56,479.80 from the account of a businessman here.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusuf said the 51-year-old businessman was contacted by a man claiming to be from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday morning accusing him of being involved in money laundering to the tune of RM1.5 million.

The man frightened him by saying he faced a life-term in jail if convicted.

But the catch was a certain ‘Datuk’ could help him out of his predicament and in a state of panic, the victim opened a new bank account on the syndicate’s instructions and saw his money “flying out” in just 30 minutes.

Realising that he had been conned, the victim lodged a police report at the Kuantan police headquarters the same day. - Bernama