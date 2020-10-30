Macau scam: Remand of Datuk, Two policemen under POCA extended by 38 days

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand period for a ‘Datuk’ and two policemen being investigated under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 in connection to an online gambling syndicate and Macau Scam activities was extended another 38 days by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate M. Mageswary allowed the police’s application to extend the remand period against the suspects aged between 34 and 39 beginning today.

They were previously remanded under POCA for 21 days from Oct 11.

The remand proceedings of the three suspects who wore orange lockup attire began at 10.30 am and ended an hour later.

Lawyer Jacky Loi when contacted by Bernama confirmed that all the suspects were remanded according to Section 4 (2)(a) of POCA. Also representing the suspects were lawyers Gobind Singh Deo and Shahrizal Abdul Manan.

On Oct 13, Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said police had re-arrested the three individuals after the court rejected a remand order applied for by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against them for their suspected involvement in online gambling activities.

He said they were re-arrested immediately after being released by the MACC. -Bernama