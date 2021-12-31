Macau scam: Retired civil servant loses more than RM1.6 mln

SIBU: A retired civil servant lost more than RM1.63 million of her savings after falling victim to a Macau scam syndicate.

Acting Sibu district police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat said the victim received a phone call from a man claiming to be an insurance agent on Oct 27.

He said the victim was told by the suspect that she had an unsettled insurance claim involving an accident that occurred in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

“The call was then connected to another individual who identified himself as Sergeant Razif and told the victim that an arrest warrant had been issued against her for her involvement in money laundering activities,” he said in a statement today.

Collin said Sergeant Razif offered to help the victim settle the case and instructed her to open two bank accounts to facilitate an investigation by Bank Negara.

He said the victim followed the suspect’s instructions and transferred her money into the two accounts on Nov 10 before giving the suspect the banking details.

The victim only told her brother about the matter last Tuesday and upon checking her accounts, she found that a total of 52 withdrawals amounting to RM1.64 million had been made.

The woman realised that she had been duped and lodged a police report on Wednesday.

-Bernama