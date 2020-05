JOHOR BARU: Teachers, pensioners, and senior citizens have been identified as being the main targets of the Macau Scam syndicate in the state since lately.

Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief ACP Mohd Salleh Abdullah said 250 Macau scam cases were reported from January this year up to yesterday involving losses of RM10.9 million.

From this amount, 51 cases involved senior citizens recording a loss of RM4.63 million, pensioners (RM3.04 million) and teachers (RM900,296.89), the latter two each with 21 cases.

“Therefore, we advise them to notify immediate family members and check with the relevant authorities if contacted by any individual claiming to be a police officer, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Inland Revenue Board or a bank officer instructing them to make transactions into specific bank accounts,

“At the same time, family members can take the initiative to share information on the illegal activities of the syndicate with these groups to alert them from falling victims,” he said in a statement, here today. - Bernama