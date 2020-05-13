Macau Scam: Victim claims loss of RM141,590

KUANTAN: A man claimed to have lost RM141,590 to a Macau Scammer who impersonated as a staff of a telecommunications company and a police office since last month.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim, 59, claimed to have received a telephone call on April 27 from a man allegedly from a telecommunications company who was conducting an online check.

“The suspect said he received a complaint that the telephone number had been used for illegal gambling activities and the victim was asked to contact a police officer for further investigations.

“A few days later, the officer sent a WhatsApp message to the victim that his name had been blacklisted and he must submit his personal banking details to the police,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim was also told to share his transaction authorisation code (TAC) which will be sent to his handphone or risk losing his savings.

According to the victim, when he checked his bank account yesterday, he found that four online money transfer transactions had been made between April 28 and May 4 without his knowledge.

When he contacted the ‘police officer’ on the matter, he was told that the money had been transferred to facilitate investigations into the case and will be returned later.

However, the victim felt uneasy over this and lodged a report at the Mentakab Police Station, Temerloh, near here yesterday.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of up to 10 years and caning, and a possible fine, if found guilty. — Bernama