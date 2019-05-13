Macau Scam: Woman retiree loses RM47,600

KUANTAN: A 59-year-old woman in Pahang was cheated of RM47,600 by a syndicate last week after she was convinced to transfer the money into an account pending investigations into her alleged involvement in illegal gambling.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said a member of the Macau Scam syndicate claiming to be a telecommunications company officer had contacted the retiree at 1.50pm on May 8.

“The call was supposedly transferred to the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters where another suspect who disguised as a police officer ordered the victim to transfer the money to a new account given to her.

“The victim followed the instructions out of fear that her original account would be frozen by the bank during the ‘investigation’,“ he told reporters, here today.

She lodged a report at the Temerloh district police headquarters yesterday after her son told her she had been cheated.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, whipping and fine upon conviction. — Bernama