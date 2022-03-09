Macau scams: Two elderly women cheated of RM390,500 in Penang

KEPALA BATAS: Two elderly women lost RM390,500 after being cheated by Macau Scam syndicates that claimed they were both involved in corruption and drugs in two separate incidents. Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said both the women, in their 60s, and retired, had lodged police reports on March 7 after realising money in their respective bank accounts had been withdrawn in stages through money transfers.

“In the first incident, the victim was duped of RM148, 000 when she initially received a call from a woman, who introduced herself as a prosecuting officer to inform that the victim was involved in a corruption case and money laundering before asking her to cooperate to avoid arrest.

“The suspect then instructed the woman to open a new bank account and transfer all her money into the bank account for investigation purposes and to prevent the money from being confiscated. The scared victim followed the instructions and gave her banking details to the scammer,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim lodged a report after realising that she had been deceived upon finding her entire savings amounting to RM148,009 had been transferred to her new account in stages.

Meanwhile, Mohd Radzi said the second woman lost RM242, 500 after she was contacted by a man who claimed to be an insurance agent to inform her that she was involved in a fraudulent claim and drugs.

The suspect then instructed the victim to re-activate a dormant account belonging to her by depositing RM280,000 as bail to avoid being arrested. The woman transferred her savings and borrowings totalling RM242,500 to the bank account and gave all the banking details.

“The victim only realized that she had been duped after she tried to deposit the remaining bail of RM37,500, which she borrowed from family members into the new account.

“But she found all RM242,500 had been withdrawn through money transfers, “he said, adding the woman then lodged a police report.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama